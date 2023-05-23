Irvin Walker, 46, was shot multiple times and endured two major surgeries, hospital officials said.

ALLEN, Texas — A North Texas man who survived the tragic shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets earlier this month has been released from the hospital, officials said Monday.

Irvin Walker II, 46, was shot multiple times and endured two major surgeries, officials said.

He had just dropped off his girlfriend at the Allen outlet mall and was driving through the parking lot, looking for a spot when he was shot.

"That's where the tragedy started," Walker said at a news conference last week.

"I didn't see the shooter," he said, "I just felt the shots."

Unable to drive, Walker got out of his car, started praying and began looking for help. At first, he was running. Then he walked. And then he encountered a security guard, who helped him sit down, as he was "bleeding profusely."

The security guard who came to Walker's aid was Christian LaCour, who later died in the shooting.

Walker had bullet fragment wounds around his head, his neck, his chest and his arm. He didn't need immediate surgery, so doctors gave him a CT scan to determine how deep his bullet wounds were.

Dr. Elizabeth Kim said doctors were "extremely worried" about two of his wounds: A bullet fragment that went to the closest layer near his heart and bullet fragments in his shoulder, below the clavicle, that could have damaged blood vessels to his arm.

Fortunately, his wounds weren't fatal.

The soft tissue damage from the bullets was "extreme," Kim said. Doctors had to clean and close those wounds.

Now, Walker is out of the hospital and will now continue his long road to recovery.

Walker shared he is extremely grateful for the prayers and support received over the past two weeks.

A GoFundMe was started to help Walker to help him, which has raised more than $100,000 as of Tuesday morning.