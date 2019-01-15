FALMOUTH, Maine — First it was the bird box challenge, now it's the spark joy challenge.

Netflix is at it again, influencing the trends you see on your news feeds.

#SparkJoy is all about the new show, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo." She asks one question: do the items you have in your home spark joy?

It's causing people to purge their closets.

Regardless of whether you've seen the show, it's a bargain hunter's time to pounce.

"You feel better when there's more space and less stuff," said Paula McMahon, as she dropped off a bag of donated items at the Goodwill donation center in Falmouth.

"That's what I'm doing," said Sandy Ste. George. "Dropping off clothes, dropping off books."

On one recent weekday morning at the Goodwill donation center in Falmouth, and there was a sense of urgency in the air with an increase in donations.

"Our donations are up over 50% over last week last year," said Heather Steeves, a Goodwill spokesperson.

Heather Steeves of Goodwill Northern New England can't say for sure, but said she believes there's a pretty solid connection between the spike and a new Netflix show, "Marie Kondo's Tidying Up."

Her folding method promises to save space. She also says we should only keep the items that bring us joy.

"I like to go room by room," said Dawna Hall of Organize ME.

Dawna Hall is a professional organizer. She says there's certainly some great takeaways from the "Spark Joy" method, but it might not be for everyone.

"You have to find a method that you can keep up [with]," said Hall. "That is the bottom line. So if that folding method is too much for you, maybe hanging is the way to go."

Curious to know more? Marie Kondo also authored a couple books and there's a good chance you could actually find a copy at Goodwill.

"Something that always makes me giggle when I enter the store is when I see Marie Kondo's book on our shelves," said Steeves. "That's just so funny to me. Someone thought, 'oh this no longer sparks joy!'"

From quirky decorations to shoes that dazzle, donated items at Goodwill are flying off the shelves almost as fast as they come in, and that's making for a bargain hunters' paradise.