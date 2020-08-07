SpaceX set to launch 10th Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center

The mission includes 57 Starlink satellites and two satellites from BlackSky.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch its 10th Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center.

The 57 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky satellites will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is tentatively set for 11:59 a.m. EST. from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX says Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and the fourth and seventh Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast for the launch shows a 60 percent chance of a "go" for launch.