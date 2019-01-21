Police say a pedestrian was struck and injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Maine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Wendy Livingston was hit in South Portland Saturday when she tried to cross a road.

Police say 21-year-old Benjamin Azarowitz, of Vermont, stopped his vehicle to let her cross. The driver of another car, 22-year-old Justin McCormack, of Portland, crashed into the back of Azarowitz’s vehicle and pushed it into Livingston, pinning her underneath.

Livingston was transported to a hospital with multiple fractures.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.