UPDATE -- South Portland athletic director Todd Livingston announced Thursday morning in a Tweet that after consideration with coaching staff, medical staff, and administration, the Red Riots will officially not play their game against Bonny Eagle on Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, a meeting with those staff members determined the team could "safely participate and honor [their] commitment" to playing in the playoffs.

"As we moved through the week, we have determined that our team personnel and football depth chart has changed due to players not being able to dress, which has significantly impacted our determination that our student-athletes can safely participate in a quarterfinal Friday evening," Todd Livingston wrote in a Tweet.

SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The South Portland High School football team plans to forfeit its first-round playoff game against Bonny Eagle High School on Friday night due to injuries depleting the team's healthy players, according to multiple players' families.

The Maine Principals' Association and Bonny Eagle athletic director Eric Curtis did not respond to requests for comment.

The winner of that game would have gone on to play Scarborough in the regional semifinals.

South Portland finished the regular season with a 1-7 record, and was ranked 6, the lowest spot in Class A South.

Bonny Eagle went into South Portland in the first week of the regular season and won 34-6.

