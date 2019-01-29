PORTLAND, Maine — Media Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the regular season home of the Atlanta Falcons, was much bigger than any picture or video portrays it. Towering at 305 ft tall, from the field level to the bottom of the roof, and over 2-million square feet of space, the media was allowed to occupy a sliver of the field to get interior footage, shoot teases, while also sneaking in selfies to up their Insta cred. This was the only opportunity to get access to the field until Super Bowl Sunday.

You will most likely start seeing more social media posts and stories from the NFL experience sitting inside the gargantuan Georgia World Congress Center. This is where Meteorologist Keith Carson was Tuesday kicking field goals... in the name of science.

Jess Gagne, Chris Costa and I were not going to sit back and continue to watch Keith scuff up the indoor turf. Costa and Gagne make attempts wearing their Bean Boots. I was successful from 20-yards out, wearing Timberlands.

Stay tuned for Keith's BrainDrops Super Bowl edition on NEWS CENTER Maine.

South for Six: Day 1 Gallery

Following the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII

The Patriots Super Bowl send-off rally pulled in about 35,000 fans into Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Take away all the fans, and you find yourself at the NEWS CENTER Maine Super Bowl team send-off rally at Portland’s Jetport Tuesday. Jessica Gagne, Chris Costa, photojournalist Dan Frye, and I have the first flight to Atlanta at 6:15 a.m. Meteorologist Keith Carson and photojournalist Devin Crawford round out the coverage for us, they left on Monday.

Preparing for a week in Atlanta was easier than expected. Unlike its typical warm weather, the polar vortex is dipping down into Georgia, making the climate similar, to southern Maine this week and our typical Storm Center attire will work just fine.

On top of suitcases, we are bringing at least five cameras, a Polaroid Cube, a GoPro and at least 12 iPhones between the six of us.

