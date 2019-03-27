A report of a possible active shooter at Orono High School sent the school into lockdown around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Orono Police Chief Josh Ewing, students and teachers all went to their rooms and locked doors but when police arrived there were no indications of a shooter. Roads were closed and police checked the school and there was NO threat on the campus.

As of 9:30 a.m. Bangor and James F. Doughty schools are still on "lockdown." Parents can pick students up if they choose

Several agencies responded quickly to what the social media threat. Chief Ewing says the threat came at the worst time of the day.

"All the students were in the hall, the doors were open but the teachers and students reacted wonderfully," said Ewing.

Bangor schools were still on lockdown Wednesday morning as of 9:20 a.m.

Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb tweeted:

All Bangor schools are currently in lockdown due to an alleged social media threat to the Doughty School and Bangor High. Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools. We will keep parents informed.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update when more information becomes available.