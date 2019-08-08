Oysters can be a diner's delight at many restaurants across Maine and beyond, but they could also serve a greater purpose than that.

Local businesses like The Shop - Raw Bar & Shellfish Market in Portland are donating used shells to an innovative recycling program. As of late June, the market had donated nearly 30,000 shells to the Ocean to Plate to Ocean pilot program.

In the caption, The Shop writes in part, "you know what they say - eat an oyster a day + help protect the bay!"

And that's the mission of shell recycling project. Last year the Casco Bay Estuary Partnership secured enough money to fund the program for two years. This is the first summer they are collecting used oyster shells from area restaurants with the goal of eventually chucking them all back into Casco Bay. There is evidence to support that spreading the shells can help reduce ocean acidification.

The project is a multi-agency effort. The Maine Coastal Program leads the shell collection efforts, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences is conducting research surrounding whether spreading the shells can help grow juvenile shellfish, and ecomaine is storing the shells to be recycled.

In this photo taken Thursday, March 31, 2016, Jeff Auger inspects young oysters being grown on the Damariscotta River in Walpole, Maine. Mook Sea Farm and the University of New Hampshire are working together to monitor and adapt to changes in water chemistry caused by climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming also are making the ocean more acidic, which can interfere with the ability of shellfish like oysters to develop their shells. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

AP

This story will be updated.