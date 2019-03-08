ROCHESTER, N.H. — UPDATE: Officials have lifted the shelter in place order in Rochester, New Hampshire shooting case because the suspect is in custody. Officers will remain on scene for processing. No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are looking for a driver who fired a gun at an officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officials posted a warning to the Rochester Police Department Facebook page saying the suspect ran into the woods after he shot at and missed a police officer.

People in the area of Saks Mobile Home Park are being asked to stay inside until the incident is resolved. Milton Road between Betts Road and Salmon Falls Road is closed.

According to recent tweets by the police department, Strafford County Regional Tactical team is on scene. The same areas are asked to remain sheltered in place