KATY, Texas — Multiple people were injured at Mayde Creek Jr. High after a cellphone fire in the cafeteria, according to Katy ISD.

At least one person was burned.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, according to the Harris County fire marshal.

The Katy ISD spokesperson said she can't confirm if any students went to the hospital.

The incident happened just before noon at the school in west Harris County.

Early reports said a battery pack exploded, causing a small fire.

Several emergency crews, including Cy-Fair Fire Department, responded to the scene as a precaution.

Friday was an early dismissal day for Katy ISD so students have now left the campus.

The school is located in the 2700 block of Greenhouse Road near I-10/Katy Freeway.

Check back for more on this developing story.

