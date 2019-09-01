Several families in Brunswick are out in the cold after an early-morning tore through their apartment building.

Fire crews from multiple surrounding towns were called in to help fight the blaze.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, according to Brunswick Fire Chief Kenneth Brillant.

One resident told NEWS CENTER Maine at the scene that she and her children were on the third floor of the building, but were able to escape. She said they are now without a home.

Brillant said the three-story building, managed by the Brunswick Housing Authority, is a total loss though.

Anyone taking Route 1/Mill Street should avoid the area as fire equipment has slowed down traffic.

We will update this story.