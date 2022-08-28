Serious accident closes down part of Route 202 in Alfred Sunday night

The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road is expected to be closed for the next few hours, according to Maine State Police

ALFRED, Maine — A serious accident has forced the closure of a stretch of road on Route 202 in Alfred, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The information was posted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road on Route 202 is expected to be closed for the next few hours, according to police.

Troopers are still on the scene as of Sunday night. State Police is asking the public to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.