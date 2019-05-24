Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is one of two U.S. Senators backing legislation to address the rising number of Lyme and tick-borne disease cases in the United States.

The "Ticks: Identify, Control, and Knockout (TICK) Act" is a bipartisan effort by Collins and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) to improve the research, prevention, diagnostics, and treatment for tick-borne diseases.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) is an original cosponsor for this bill.

If passed, the TICK Act would:

establish an Office of Oversight and Coordination for Vector-Borne Disease at the Department of Health and Human Services. The Office would coordinate with other federal departments, as well, to address these diseases.

reauthorize Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Disease for five years at $10 million per year. Current funding for these centers, allotted in 2017, expires in 2021.

authorize CDC grants for $20 million per year that would be given to State Health Departments to improve data collection and analysis, support early detection and diagnosis, improve treatment, and raise awareness.

"We need to have an extensive effort across the board targeting tick borne diseases. That includes better education of individuals and healthcare providers, so that they recognize the many signs of Lyme disease," Collins said in an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine. "We need to have more research and coordination among federal agencies that are dealing with a tick borne diseases. And we also need better treatment."

In the last decade, cases of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases have risen exponentially, from about 30,000 in 2003 to an estimated 450,000 last year.

The number of cases in 2018 in Maine alone was 1,400 new cases of Lyme disease -- a sharp increase from the 752 cases in 2010.

RELATED: Tick invasion: Deer ticks surviving winter are catching parents off guard

RELATED: Tick season officially arrives in Maine

Diagnoses for Americans with Lyme disease can take months or years, even as victims experience severe and debilitating symptoms. Medical costs for Lyme disease hit somewhere near the $1.3 billion mark per year.

"Right now, there’s a lot of disagreement on what to do to treat Lyme disease if it isn’t caught early," Collins said. "Generally, if it’s caught very early, you put the individual on a course of antibiotics. But if it isn’t caught early (and in most cases, it’s not because it’s difficult to diagnose), there isn’t agreement on what the treatment should be -- despite the fact that Lyme disease was first identified 40 years ago."

The TICK Act is supported by more than 25 organizations.