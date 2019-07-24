Another Seeds of Peace session is getting underway in Maine.

The first summer session focused on Israeli and Arab teenagers and tensions in the Middle East. The session that starts Wednesday tackles domestic issues.

Teenagers from Syracuse, New York; New York City; Chicago; Los Angeles; and Maine will be focusing over the next few weeks on issues that divide communities in the United States, and overcoming stereotypes, prejudices and mistrust.

The camp was created when the late foreign news correspondent John Wallach brought a group of Israeli and Arab teens together in 1993. It has expanded to focus on U.S. teens, as well.

Over the years, more than 6,000 graduates of the program have become politicians, business leaders, teachers, journalists, nonprofit leaders, and parents.