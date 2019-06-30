OTISFIELD, Maine — For nearly three decades, 'Seeds of Peace' international camp has given young adults from conflict countries -- like Egypt, Pakistan and Iran -- the chance to learn from one another.

"This is the closest I’ve been to experiencing magic, very real magic." Pooja Pradeep said.

This summer is Pradeep's third year as a camp counselor. She is from India and learned about the program several years ago from friends.

"Here is a space where all of a sudden you’re living with, playing with, dancing with people you are told to hate…or they’re your enemies." Pradeep said.

Instead of focusing on the differences that have divided their countries for years, Pradeep says campers here learn to embrace them, through different activities and open dialogue. Every morning campers spend about two hours sharing their thoughts about the conflict in their country, giving everyone a new perspective and understanding.

"These are experiences that transform them at an age where things go in really hard and strong." Pradeep said.

Counselors say the skills gained stick with campers for life and have the power to spark change back home. Mohamed Alfy says he is proof of that.

"I came back to my parents a totally new person." Alfy said.

The former camper, and now councilor, came here from Egypt for the first time nine years ago. He said at first he was nervous: he did not know what was going to happen when everyone started sharing their opinions.

"Are we supposed to fight? Are we supposed to shout? Are we supposed to laugh?" Alfy said.

He said he quickly learned about the power of listening and working together.

"We broke these walls," Alfy said. "We can make decisions that will affect the conflict in a positive way and we can work this out."

Counselors said the skills gained at the camp over the three weeks stick with campers for life. While the conflicts in their countries are deeply rooted, Pradeep and Afly believe these campers have the power to spark change.

"It's beautiful and you know it's worth it." Pradeep said.