Second person dies in Farmington fire

State Police report a second person has died in an early morning fire on Clover Mills Rd. in Farmington.

FARMINGTON, Maine — State police say 75-year-old William Vincent and 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent both died as a result of a house fire early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 am, fire departments responded to the fire at 160 Clover Mills Road in Farmington.

Police say Tomasa escaped the fire and was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment. At some point during the day, police say she died from her injuries.

State police reported earlier that 75-year-old William Vincent died in the fire.

Investigators believe that the fire was accidental and was the result of combustible material being placed next to the woodstove.