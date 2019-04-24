WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A second massage therapist has been arrested and faces several prostitution charges after detectives in Florida say she performed a sex act on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A hearing was held for Shen Mingbi in Palm Beach County on Tuesday, a day after she was arrested. Through a Mandarin interpreter, Mingbi was ordered to surrender her passport and stay away from massage parlors.

A $5,000 bond was set for a felony charge, and Mingbi was granted release on her own recognizance for eight misdemeanor counts.

The arrest affidavit says that Mingbi performed sex acts not only on Kraft, but on former Citigroup President John Havens, and others while working as a masseuse at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Her attorney, Antonio Recinos, says she will plead not guilty.

Jupiter, Fla. detectives also say they found $43,000 in unreported cash in Mingbi's bank safe deposit box.

The update comes after a Florida judge ordered that a video, apparently showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex, not be publicly released for now.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, officials say a celebrity gossip website that had reportedly been offered the video last week may have to reveal who tried to sell it to them.

Circuit Judge Joseph Marx ruled Tuesday that attorneys for Orchids of Asia spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang can subpoena the website TheBlast.com in an effort to determine who contacted them.

The video reportedly shows Kraft naked with a spa employee, according to the website. The website did not buy the video, and it has not turned up elsewhere. No one from the website responded to an email seeking comment.

Attorneys Kathleen S. Phang and Tama Beth Kudman also argued that someone at the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office or Jupiter police leaked the video. Both agencies denied that.

