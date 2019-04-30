MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Millincocket Police and Maine Game Wardens are searching for two women who went missing Sunday.

Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster says Aprylle Tapley Pepper and Tammy Michaud were reported missing on Monday.

Chief Worster says the two women left highland tavern Sunday afternoon and were last seen driving north out of Millinocket.

Maine game wardens are right now searching by air and by land... And are asking civilians to stay out of the area for now.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Millinocket police at 207-723-9731.