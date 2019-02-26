BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — New plans were announced Tuesday for the Sea Pier in Boothbay Harbor which was recently acquired by the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation.

The group sought to purchase the pier as a way to protect the working waterfront.

Luke's Lobster will operate a seafood buying station at the Sea Pier.

“We spent a long time looking for the right operator for Sea Pier,” said Deanne Tibbets the Board President of the Boothbay Region Foundation, in a news release. “We believe Luke’s has the ability to work collaboratively with the Sea Pier’s fishermen and is the best partner to help us realize our vision – a vibrant working waterfront, access for fishermen and public education about Boothbay’s fishing heritage.”

Luke's Lobster is a restaurant group founded in 2009 by Luke Holden.

“We are really looking forward to this partnership and to working with the fishermen here at Sea Pier to create as much value as possible for their product at the shore,” said Holden in a news release.

This announcement comes as discussions continue in Boothbay Harbor over whether to develop the maritime district or preserve it.