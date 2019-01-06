RANDOLPH, Mass. — It's the only school of its kind in the country with a mission to focus on what students with special needs can do -- not on their limitations.

It's open house at the Boston Higashi School.

Elementary students perform coordinated routines on roller blades. Later, middle school students strut their stuff on stilts.

The school has 160 students from kindergarten through high school, and all of them just happen to have autism.

John Mark Kamanja is 16 years old. When asked what his favorite part about the school is, he answered, "The school and gym." Favorite sport? "Basketball."

The students with high needs are referred to the school by school districts from throughout Massachusetts and other states and countries around the world. The school started in the Boston area in the late 80's by Dr. Kiyo Kitahara who founded a similar school in Tokyo.

About 100 students also live on campus, which utilizes a program called Daily Life Therapy -- the core subjects are art, music and physical education. The students start off every day with a one to two mile run around the campus. They also learn other sports like gymnastics, which are modified to each student's ability.

Skills students are learning under the watchful eye of teacher Elliot Conrad who grew up in North Yarmouth.

"It's something they learn, they make a routine of -- and something they can carry on."

Art classes are several times a week and music is part of the daily curriculum.

16-year-old Will Katz loves to sing and perform -- just one of many talents that are blossoming in school's positive environment.

"These youngsters want to connect, and it's our job to facilitate it, teach it, show them how, and reward that connection," said Deborah Donovan, the principal at Boston Higashi School.

Students do small jobs on campus in middle school. After 12th grade, they go out in the community to work and volunteer -- connections that last beyond graduation.

These are opportunities for meaningful employment and lifelong relationships. Donovan's son started at the school at six years old. Now 28, he attends an adult program and lives with three former classmates.

"It's not just a house, it's a home. They truly are extended family," said Donovan.

