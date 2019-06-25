A Maine school district that has grappled with racial incidents in recent months is handling another, this time involving a video that appears to show the use of a racial slur by a student.

The incident took place in Maine Regional School Unit 21, which serves Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel.

District Superintendent Phil Potenziano sent a letter to the school community Friday that says an investigation has "swiftly begun."

The incident involving the video happened during the same week the district's board of directors settled a complaint with a former teacher who said she suffered retaliation when she raised concerns about how the district handled two other racist incidents.