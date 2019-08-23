STONEHAM, Maine — The Sangerville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, Justin Gerikont, who died in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Assistant Fire Chief Wanda Drummond took to the Fire Department's Facebook page to share their loss saying Gerikont always carried a smile.

The 22-year-old was killed driving a trash truck in Stoneham when his truck went off the road, rolled onto its side and hit a tree, according to police. Authorities say Gerikont was pronounced dead. A passenger in the truck was injured.

She wrote:

It saddens me to report that I just got word that we lost one of our firefighters again in a motor vehicle accident tonight. It is hard to believe that such a great person and firefighter is gone. JUSTIN GERIKONT was so young. He was one of our best mechanics for our apparatus and always carried a smile. Lord get us through this tragedy. We will need it. Rest In Peace Brother " Shrek" you will be missed. 😞

