Massachusets State Police arrested Brittany Bohan, 28, of Sanford.

Bohan was wanted by Maine police for the parental kidnapping of her two children, according to the release on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.

Police located Bohan at a home in Beverly, MA. The children were unharmed and will be returned to the custody of Maine Child Protective Services.

Bohan was placed under arrest brought to the Danvers Barracks for booking. She was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Salem District Court.

After Bohan's arraignment, arrangements will be made to bring her to the custody of the Sanford, Maine Police Department.