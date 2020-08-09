Sanford pastor hires high-profile lawyer

Sanford Pastor Todd Bell, who officiated an August wedding linked to 140+ cases of COVID-19, has hired a lawyer who specializes in religious freedoms

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford pastor who officiated a now-infamous August wedding in Millinocket, linked to a cluster of cases of COVID-19, has hired a high-profile lawyer.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Todd Bell shared in a radio address on Friday that he has engaged a nationally known lawyer, David Gibbs III.

Gibbs works for the National Center for Life and Liberty, a group that defends the church's religious rights. He serves as the president and general counsel to the NCLL, which describes itself as "a legal ministry that protects the rights of churches and Christian organizations nationwide."

Gibbs confirmed to the Portland Press Herald via email that he is working with the Calvary Baptist Church, but he did not answer questions about what legal issues he might address.