WINSLOW, Maine — Around 40 people attended a safety training course in Winslow that was dedicated to helping people prepare and react to an active shooter in a place of worship.

The training was put on at the Winslow Recreation Department and was instructed by Peter Joyce. Joyce has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience and owns the firearms and tactics training company SRT Concepts in Cumberland.

"We have to take an additional step of making sure the people that come to service are safe and the only way that we can do that is having people on site that are trained properly and have the knowledge and the skills to handle those situations from an an unruly person to an active shooter situation," said Joyce.

When Joyce referenced 17 different shootings that have occurred in places of worship, there was an understanding in the room that safety training is needed. It's why Pastor Wayne Denny of the Corner Stone Christian Fellowship Church in Vasselborro attended.

"Realize that we're soft targets, so there are things that we can put into place and develop training, so that if anybody does come in with bad intentions we can hopefully prevent that from happening," said Denny.

The most recent shooting that Joyce mentioned was one that happened on April 27th. A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego, California as worshipers inside celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. One person was killed, the rabbi and two others were injured.

According to Joyce, out of the last 17 church shootings in seven years, 11 of them happened in cities of 100,000 people or less and 50 percent of those happened in cities of less than 50,000 people.