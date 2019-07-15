WOOLWICH, Maine — Rte. 1 in Woolwich was reopened Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash shut the road down for hours.

One person was taken to Maine Medical Center with 'critical' injuries, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials said initial reports indicate that a Penske box truck was traveling northbound near the Taste of Maine restaurant when it crossed the center line and collided with three cars.

It happened around 6:50 Monday morning.

"It's a traumatic situation," Sagadahoc Sheriff's Deputy Mark Anderson said. "First of all, our concerns go out to the people involved and their families.

It is unclear exactly what caused the crash.

Anderson said the stretch of road is an all-to-common area for crashes.

After several serious accidents one Maine's highways over over the weekend, he warned drivers to be extra cautious during the busy tourist season.

"It's ground zero for people coming into people coming into Maine for vacation," Anderson said. "Just drive safely and pay attention to the road."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Bath Police Dept., Woolwich Fire and Rescue, and Bath Fire and Rescue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 207-443-9711.