The superintendent of RSU 73 intends to resign following weeks of "disruption to the educational process", according to a union member.

In an e-mail to the president of the RSU 73 Education Association, LeRoy wrote that he would submit his resignation.

LeRoy e-mail to Harnden

Rob Taylor

School staff voted 'no confidence' in superintendent Todd LeRoy on Tuesday night by a 155-4 count.

"The staff expressed concern with the recent actions of Mr. LeRoy and the atmosphere it has created in all of the schools," wrote Rob Taylor, Grievance Chair of the RSU 73 Education Association. "The RSU 73 Education Association feels we need strong leadership to insure a constructive and safe learning environment and the staff has made it clear they feel that Superintendent LeRoy was not providing this."

The school board will have to consider LeRoy's resignation if and when it is submitted.