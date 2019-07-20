GLENBURN, Maine — Traffic alert: The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department has closed Rt 15 in Glenburn due to a fatal car crash.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the departments Facebook page.



A dispatcher said detours have been set up around the accident on Rt 15, also known as outer Broadway while crews are working.

NCM

They said the road is closed on the Northbound side of Rt 15 and detoured on to the Hudson Road. The Southbound traffic will be detoured on to the Lancaster Brook road.

They said the road will be closed for several hours and seek alternate routes if at all possible.