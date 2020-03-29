BUFFALO, N.Y. — An employee at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was fired following anti-Trump Facebook posts criticizing the president and how he is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Roswell Park released a statement Saturday saying the employee was fired following an investigation conducted by its human resources team. The Buffalo News identified that employee as Laura Krolczyk, vice president for external affairs

Roswell Park says the posts do not reflect the hospital's views and this behavior is not tolerated.

Roswell Park released the following statement:

This employee was terminated today [Saturday] after our Human Resources team concluded its investigation. We followed standard procedure, which required that we gather and verify relevant information before taking any disciplinary action.

Dr. Johnson and her team responded with swift and appropriate action. We have always been and continue to be a center serving everyone who needs us. That is core to our mission, our culture and the experience our patients and families can expect every day.

This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park. If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.

RELATED: With 70 new cases of coronavirus, Erie County total rises to 380

RELATED: President Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

RELATED: Cuomo stresses need for ventilators in New York State; Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise