Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among 2020 Rock Hall inductees: See the full list

CLEVELAND — Rock ‘n’ roll has new royalty.

Drum roll, please...

The eight inductees joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the class of 2020 were announced Wednesday morning. And the inductees are…





PERFORMER CATEGORY





- Depeche Mode

- The Doobie Brothers

- Whitney Houston

- Nine Inch Nails

- The Notorious B.I.G.

- T. Rex

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

- Irving Azoff

- Jon Landau

*This award “honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock ‘n’ roll."

NOTE: Scroll down to the bottom of this story for in-depth bios on each of the inductees.

WHEN IS THE INDUCTION?

The 2020 induction ceremony is back in Cleveland at Public Hall on Saturday, May 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Rock Hall members get first dibs at tickets with a pre-sale on Feb. 25.

The ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time ever on HBO. Performances and special guests will be revealed at a later date.

The inductees within the performer category were selected from a pool of 16 nominees who were announced back in October.

2020 marks the 35th annual Rock Hall induction.

WHO WASN'T PICKED?

The contenders who didn’t make the cut this year include:

- Pat Benatar

- Dave Matthews Band

- Judas Priest

- Kraftwerk

- MC5

- Motörhead

- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

- Soundgarden

- Todd Rundgren

- Thin Lizzy

Four of the performers not inducted this year were within the top five on the 2020 fan ballot:

#1: Dave Matthews Band: 1,005,657 votes

#2: Pat Benatar: 882,207 votes

#3: The Doobie Brothers (selected for induction): 784,729 votes

#4: Soundgarden: 722,931 votes

#5: Judas Priest: 675,434 votes

This marks the first time the top vote recipient isn't included in the actual list of inductees since the Rock Hall first introduced the fan ballot.