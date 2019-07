JAY, Maine — Lomie River Road was closed on Sunday after a single car ran into a telephone pole around 11:30 a.m. in Jay, Maine.

The driver had a non-life-threatening arm injury according to Officer David Morin of the Jay Police Dept.

Police said full crews from Jay Fire & Rescue and Central Maine Power responded to the scene as wires from the pole were taken down, causing multiple power outages in the surrounding area.

