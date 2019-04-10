TURNER, Maine — A Central Maine apple farm that goes back more than two centuries is trying to cash in on a market that's exploding across the country.

For almost fifty years, Ricker Hill Orchards in Turner, have produced millions of gallons of sweet cider.

A couple of years ago the farm launched a new line of hard ciders to keep it 'pressing on' for future generations.

Ricker Hill Orchards has five major varieties of apples available for sale and pick your own. The Jonah golds and reds are behind about two weeks, due to a wet and cold spring.

Among the 80 or so apple farms, the Rickers have one of the largest farms in Maine. The Rickers' farm is about 400 acres. The majority of the crops are apples in orchards in nine different communities.

Experts say nearly 80 percent of commercial apple growers have gone out of business since the 90's -- but Ricker Hill is pressing on with new products.

The farm invested more than a million dollars into its cider operation. This bigger and faster cider press produces about one thousand gallons of hard and sweet cider an hour.

Andy Ricker spent years developing different flavors of ciders. They range from tropical, maple to blueberry and are filling a niche in a growing market. Ricker says keeping the cider consistent batch to batch makes their cider stand out.

The farm operates three tasting rooms, where customers can try a 'flight' of different ciders.

It's diversification Ricker and other family members say is key to the survival of their farm.

"Our goal is our grandfathers don't roll over in their graves. We pass it on to the next generation to keep this land open to the public," said Jeff Timberlake of Ricker Hill Orchards.

Ricker Hill Orchards is just one of dozens of local orchards across the state. You can find the orchards closest to you by visiting Maine Apples.Org