HARPSWELL, Maine — The response and animal care teams part of Marine Mammals of Maine are busier than they usually are this time of year.

In just the first two months of 2019, they've responded to 70 reports of stranded seals. During this same time last year they only responded to 9.

The latest response happened Wednesday when a seal found a cozy spot to curl up and take a nap in Ogunquit. The seal, a male, was relocated from a boat to a more suitable spot to complete his nap, according to Marine Mammals of Maine.

Last summer, hundreds of dead seals washed up on Maine's shores. It remained a mystery until September when NOAA officials determined phocine distemper virus caused the unusual spike in seal deaths. Originally experts also thought avian flu was a factor, but they later ruled that out.

