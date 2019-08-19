PORTLAND, Maine — An early-morning fire at Two Monument Square in Portland shut down a portion Congress Street for nearly two hours Monday.

Portland Fire Department and Portland Police responded to the office building and found an issue with a heating unit on the eighth floor, according to officials.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Shawn Neat told NEWS CENTER Maine it was difficult for crews to access the unit because of secured federal offices in the building.

Neat said it was also difficult to vent the smoke out of the floor. Damage was limited to that part of the building.

No one was injured.