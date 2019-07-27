PORTLAND, Maine — A large stone with a plaque at a corner of Longfellow Park in Portland can't be missed. On it, a quote from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and a paragraph about a deadly fire taking place down the street, killing six young people.

There are six park benches, some with a brief message, for those to sit and reflect within the green space.

Steven Summers, 29, David Bragdon Jr., 27; Ashley Thomas, 29; Christopher Conlee, 25; Maelisha Jackson, 26; and Nicole Finlay, 26; were killed on November 1, 2014 at 20-24 Noyes St.

