AUGUSTA, Maine — The human remains found in the Augusta woods have been identified as those of Megan Gregory. Police were called to the densely wooded area south of the Route 3, near Cushnoc bridge where human remains had been found on April 7.

On Wednesday, April 24 the Medical Examiner Office used dental records to identify the body as Megan Gregory who was almost 28-years-old went she went missing in June 2017.

Police say evidence collected at the scene indicates Gregory's death was not suspicious and that her remains had been in the wooded area since she was reporting missing almost two years ago.

An official cause of death has not been determined by the Medical Examiner Office.

Police had said that Megan Gregory disappeared without a trace when she was last seen in a hotel parking lot in Augusta.

Gregory had spoken to her long-time friend, Stephanie Miller, every day before she disappeared. Miller told NEWS CENTER Maine that Gregory was staying at someone's home and it was not a good situation.