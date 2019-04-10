BANGOR, Maine — States are starting to put a ban on the sale of vape products. Why? Because there have been several illnesses and deaths related to vaping happening all over the country. Some are associated with nicotine vapes which resulted in the banning of flavored vape pens. But some of the deaths are linked to THC vapes.

Marijuana vapes may be the cause for some of these deaths, but the products causing these problems are not regulated. Bootleg pens are bought and sold online allowing manufacturers to taint the quality of the vapes.

Banning the products on a state-wide level is a decision that may not be a solution.

Winona Polanski is the manager of Grass Roots, a medical marijuana shop in downtown Bangor. She says that banning the products can backfire.

“You're just encouraging the black market by banning things like that, because people who want it are going to get it anyway,” she said.

Safe vape products are out there. Medical shops control the THC levels, and quality, in all their products. Polanski says her store can prescribe patients the proper form of medication and not sell their customers tainted or toxic levels.

“You need to know where their product has come from, exactly what's in it, and we know that here,” Polanski said.

Medical vapes are exactly that…medicine. They are designed for specific users making them safe.

Properly regulated and prescribed vape and marijuana products are not the issue.

Tony Cartonio first smoked marijuana in 1968 and has ever since. He’s never gotten sick from marijuana because it was good quality.

Cartonio reassures users that the illness’s linked with vaping are also due to bad products that go unregulated.

As the state of Maine moves closer and closer to recreational sales, products will be regulated by not only storefronts and dispensaries but also the state. These regulations will allow customers to feel safe while enjoying their products.