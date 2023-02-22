Authorities name 9-year-old killed in Orlando shootings where journalist, woman also died

T'yonna Major and her mother were shot inside their home a block away from an earlier shooting.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office released the name of the 9-year-old girl who was killed in her home on Wednesday during a series of shootings in Orlando that also killed a journalist and a woman in her 20s.

T'yonna Major was identified as the person shot, along with her mother, while inside their home a block away on Harrington Street from another shooting that happened earlier in the day.

The 9-year-old died from her injuries in a nearby hospital, where her mother remains in critical condition.

Authorities named 19-year-old Keith Moses as the person who shot and killed the 9-year-old along with 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 news reporter Dylan Lyons and Nathacha Augustin, 38.

UPDATE: The three people senselessly murdered on 2/22 by Keith Moses:

Nathacha Augustin, 38.

9-year-old T'yonna Major, shot in her home. (Her mother was also shot & survived)@MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, died. (Photographer Jesse Walden was shot & survived) pic.twitter.com/mlut3TBa2z — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

During an evening news conference on Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a Spectrum News 13 crew was at the scene of the earlier crime on Hialeah Street when a gunman pulled up and opened fire. The news crew, a reporter and photographer, was covering a story involving Augustin who died earlier that day.

Deputies arrived to find both journalists shot, Mina said. They were transported to nearby hospitals where the reporter died from his injuries.

"He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved what he did,” Spectrum Sports 360 reporter and friend, Josh Miller, told Spectrum News 13. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did."

The news outlet also identified the photographer critically injured in the shooting as Jesse Walden.