Miami-Dade firefighter's 7-year-old daughter found dead in Surfside condo collapse

The daughter of a Miami-Dade firefighter was found while crews were working at the Surfside condo collapse, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Cava said Friday two more bodies had been recovered and one of them was the rescuer's 7-year-old daughter.
Local 10 says another member of the crew told them it happened Thursday night as they were searching through the debris.
The girl's father, uncle and other firefighters who helped pull her out draped her body with her dad's jacket and placed a small American flag on the gurney, WPLG reported. They then moved her body out of the area through first responders who lined the roadways, according to WPLG.
Safety concerns over the part of the building that was still standing put a 15 hour stop to search and rescue efforts Thursday.
After rescue efforts resumed in the evening, leaders said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.
As of Friday, 20 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse and 128 were still unaccounted for.
