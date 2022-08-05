Woman dies in Sandwich, New Hampshire house fire

The fire took place on Thursday night, officials say.

SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died in a house fire on Thursday night in Sandwich, New Hampshire, officials say.

A news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety stated crews were called to the blaze at 10:52 p.m. on Bennett Street.

When crews arrived, they found the home "well involved in fire," the release stated. While they fought the fire, crews found a dead victim.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office was slated to perform an autopsy on Friday, but the victim hasn't been identified yet, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.