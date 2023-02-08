Officials investigating bomb threats against New Hampshire Walmart stores

The reports are believed to be a hoax, but multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies in responding to and investigating the calls.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire officials said Wednesday they have been made aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state.

These reports are believed to be a hoax, but multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies in responding to and investigating the calls, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is also assisting by sharing information between local, state, and federal agencies, officials said.

Other Walmart stores across the country have also reported receiving hoax threats, according to Wednesday's release.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said all threats would be taken seriously until their validity is determined. Officials ask people to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency or by calling 911.