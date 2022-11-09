Two UNH students hit, injured by car

The driver, 78-year-old Andy Bishop, apparently crossed a solid white line and hit the 18-year-old students.

DURHAM, N.H. — Two University of New Hampshire students were seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a car hit them as they walked with others on Newmarket Road.

Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was in fair condition at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield, Massachusetts, was treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and transferred to a different hospital. No additional information was immediately available.

The two were walking on the southbound side of the road with six other people when a 2011 Nissan Rogue hit them, Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department said in a release.

The driver of the Nissan, 78-year-old Andy Bishop of Exeter, was also headed south on Newmarket Road when he apparently crossed the solid white line and hit the pair just before 3 p.m.

Neither Bishop nor his passenger was injured. Police said neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors and said Bishop is cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Durham Police Det. Sgt. John Lavoie or Det. Carrington Cazeau at (603) 868-2324.