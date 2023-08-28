Two Massachusetts men injured in New Hampshire UTV crash

The driver of the UTV, which was a rental, lost control going down a steep corner on a trail in Jericho Mountain State Park and crashed into a tree.

BERLIN, N.H. — Two men from Massachusetts were injured in a UTV crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game received a report of a single-vehicle UTV rollover crash involving two injured people on Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release.

The call was made via 911, and first responders with the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Ambulance, and Berlin Police Department responded to the scene, according to the release.

Berlin police investigated the scene of the crash and spoke with witnesses, while a conservation officer, who was on patrol in Errol, responded to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where the two injured in the crash were taken, the release stated. The conservation officer spoke with both people involved, as well as witnesses.

The two people involved in the crash were identified as Hanyu Li, 23, of Boston and Dezheng Hong, 26, of Quincy, the release said.

It was revealed that the two were riding on a UTV that was a rental. Li was the operator and Hong was the passenger.

Li and Hong were riding second in a group of three when they came down a steep corner on Brook Road, according to the release. Li then over-corrected the UTV to avoid going off the side of the trail, causing the UTV to flip several times and strike a tree next to the trail.

"Members of the riding party rushed to the aid of Li and Hong and placed an emergency call," the release said.

Li and Hong were taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

"Both patients were wearing appropriate safety gear and seatbelts, preventing further serious injury than what occurred," the release added.

As a result of the interviews and on-scene investigation, police determined speed and inexperience were the main causes of the crash, as it was Li's first time operating a UTV. Police said alcohol and drug intoxication were not factors in the crash.