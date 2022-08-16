Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash

Someone riding behind the boy, who'd been riding ATVs for years, told officers his machine flipped over multiple times and hit the rider, according to authorities.

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports.

The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

