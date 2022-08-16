x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Hampshire

Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash

Someone riding behind the boy, who'd been riding ATVs for years, told officers his machine flipped over multiple times and hit the rider, according to authorities.
Credit: Matthew - stock.adobe.com

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports

The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Someone riding behind the boy, who'd been riding ATVs for years, told officers his machine flipped over several times and hit the rider, according to a release.

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

NH governor and AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict

Before You Leave, Check This Out