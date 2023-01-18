x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Hampshire

Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Resort

She was a freshman at Gilford High School.
Credit: AP
Skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes on Feb. 14, 2014, at Gunstock Ski area in Gilford, N.H. A recent controversy at the county-owned ski area has raised questions about New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth term, recently inserted himself into a power struggle over Gunstock Mountain Resort, siding with staff who quit en masse and forced a two-week shutdown last month. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

GILFORD, N.H. — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community," he said in the message sent Tuesday. “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families."

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

Wolfeboro, New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out