South Portland woman injured, rescued on New Hampshire mountain

A 31-year-old woman was reportedly hiking with three others when she suffered a back injury not long after reaching the summit, officials said.

ALTON, New Hampshire — A South Portland woman was injured and rescued while hiking in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials received a call for 9-1-1 assistance from a 31-year-old woman who was on Mt. Major in Alton, a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

The Mainer was reportedly hiking with three others when she suffered a back injury not long after reaching the summit of the mountain, according to the release.

"[She] was unable to walk due to her debilitating back injury and she was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking area," the release said.

In addition to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Alton Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Gilford Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

"[She] was stabilized and transported by rescue litter to the trailhead parking area," the release stated. "She was then transported by ambulance to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and treatment."

No additional information was released.