Sections of Mount Washington Auto Road wash out amid heavy rain, snowmelt

Repairs are reportedly underway after recent heavy rainfall and melting snow washed out sections of the Mount Washington Auto Road Monday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Crews are working to repair washed-out sections of the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire after heavy rainfall was seen across New England during an overnight storm Monday.

More than three inches of precipitation reportedly fell in the area of Mt. Washington during a "flash rain/snow event," according to a Facebook post made by Mt. Washington Auto Road Tuesday night.

This caused sections of the auto road to wash out approximately 1.6 miles from the summit at the "6 mile park marker."

Repairs are expected to be finished in the next couple of weeks amid continued snow and rain.

"Weather permitting, we are on schedule to open the 2023 season for weekends in mid May with daily operations starting Memorial Day Weekend," the post said.

Mt. Washington Auto Road said it also plans to hold the last weekend of the Spring Adventure Guided Tour on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and updates on Mt. Washington Auto Road, visit their website here.

Yesterday, we were reminded of how powerful Mother Nature is. Mount Washington received 3+ inches during a flash... Posted by Mt. Washington Auto Road on Tuesday, May 2, 2023