Resident at northern New Hampshire prison dies following assault

Authorities say a resident who was assaulted by a fellow resident at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin has died.
BERLIN, New Hampshire — A resident who was assaulted by a fellow resident at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin has died, authorities said.

The assault took place at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Monday morning, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. One resident suffered serious injuries, was taken to a hospital, and later died.

The attorney general's office, which is handling the investigation, identified the resident on Wednesday as James Dale, 65.

An autopsy was planned Thursday.

