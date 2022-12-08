Portsmouth schools go into lockdown after active shooter threat

Police said they found no immediate threat when they arrived at the scene, and the call is believed to be a hoax sent to multiple towns and cities in New Hampshire.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — All schools in the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire went into lockdown Thursday following an active shooter threat.

The Portsmouth Police Department received a call around 9:57 a.m. about an active shooter incident at Portsmouth High School, according to a joint news release from police and the school department.

The release said police responded to the call and all Portsmouth schools were sent into lockdown. However, police found no immediate threat when they arrived at the scene.

"Both the school department and police department followed our protocols and procedures until we could confirm that the schools were clear and staff and students were safe," the release said.

The release stated police investigated all schools sent into lockdown Thursday in addition to the high school.

"During these actions, police officials were notified by the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center (NHIAC) that numerous schools around the state had received similar calls," according to the release.

Police said the call is believed to be a hoax sent to multiple towns and cities in New Hampshire. Officials said a police presence would remain at all Portsmouth schools for the remainder of the day.