Police searching for missing New Hampshire teen

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26.

According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes and bleached blonde shoulder-length hair. He is five foot, six inches tall, 115 pounds, and has a thin build.

Hanson was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue striped shirt and jeans, according to the post.

The teenager has ties to the Somersworth and Rochester areas in New Hampshire, the post states.

The post explains the above photo of Hanson is an accurate description of his appearance, except that his hair color is now blonde.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Hanson’s whereabouts contact Detective Charley Raizes by calling 603-610-7534 or by emailing CRaizes@cityofportsmouth.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 603-431-1199.